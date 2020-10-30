Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 30th Oct, 2020

Parole Board completes risk assessment course

By Chronicle Staff
30th October 2020

Members of the Parole Board completed a risk management and assessment course for the first time, following an initiative by the Minister for Justice.

The course looked at how personal biases could potentially impact decision making processes and the importance of focusing on the facts and evidence.

It also included an examination of risk when undertaking the duties of the Parole Board, how such risk is evidenced and how it may be mitigated.

An afternoon session, which included presentations by local professionals included the Probation Service, Mental Health Services from GHA, Drugs and Alcohol Rehabilitation Service and the Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements team gave an insight into the risk assessments and recommendations they undertake when dealing with offenders and the reports that they provide to the Parole Board.

The intensive two-day course was delivered by UK based Leonard Consultancy who have previously provided training to other agencies in Gibraltar on risk management.

Chairman of the Parole Board, Joseph Baldacchino said the board was “delighted” to have attended this course and thanked Marcella Leonard and the Minister for Justice Samantha Sacramento for organising the course.

“The insight on the subject of Forensic Psychiatry was particularly beneficial for the parole members attending,” Mr Baldacchino said.

Ms Sacramento said the training package is the first of its kind received by the Parole Board in Gibraltar.

“I felt that it was important that members felt supported by this type of learning when discharging their serious and onerous duties,” Ms Sacramento said.

“I am grateful that members of the Parole Board, who undertake this vital role on a voluntary basis, have been able to take time from their schedules to take part in this important training.”

“I am also extremely grateful to Leonard Consultancy and, in particular, to Marcella Leonard for creating and leading this bespoke course.”

“I am sure that the knowledge and skills acquired by the Parole Board as a result of this will be of great value to them.”

