‘Passenger locator’ forms now online

The Government of Gibraltar has introduced online passenger locator and “Relevant Area” forms that will replace the existing manual ones.

Air passengers will only be able to complete this form once they have checked in and been allocated their seat number.

This is a free service, the Government said in a statement, adding that users do not need to pay another website or business to provide contact details for them.

The legal requirement to complete the Covid-19 locator form and to report if you have been in a relevant area in the 14-day period preceding entry into Gibraltar is covered under the Civil Contingencies Emergency regulations.

The Government said it will use the information provided in the forms to contact the individual if they, or someone they have travelled with, develops Covid-19 symptoms and identify travellers arriving from relevant areas and act where someone has been to a relevant area and is unwilling to get tested for Covid-19 or is refusing to self-isolate.

A relevant area means a country, area or territory outside the European Union but does not include the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey and Isle of Man, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican.

It also excludes the list of countries included in the Schedule, which are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, and China.

The form and further information can be found at: www.passengers.egov.gi