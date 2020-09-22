Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘Passenger locator’ forms now online

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
22nd September 2020

The Government of Gibraltar has introduced online passenger locator and “Relevant Area” forms that will replace the existing manual ones.

Air passengers will only be able to complete this form once they have checked in and been allocated their seat number.

This is a free service, the Government said in a statement, adding that users do not need to pay another website or business to provide contact details for them.

The legal requirement to complete the Covid-19 locator form and to report if you have been in a relevant area in the 14-day period preceding entry into Gibraltar is covered under the Civil Contingencies Emergency regulations.

The Government said it will use the information provided in the forms to contact the individual if they, or someone they have travelled with, develops Covid-19 symptoms and identify travellers arriving from relevant areas and act where someone has been to a relevant area and is unwilling to get tested for Covid-19 or is refusing to self-isolate.

A relevant area means a country, area or territory outside the European Union but does not include the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey and Isle of Man, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican.

It also excludes the list of countries included in the Schedule, which are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, and China.

The form and further information can be found at: www.passengers.egov.gi

Most Read

Local News

Cross-border worker with Covid-19 dies in Spain

Sun 20th Sep, 2020

Local News

Gib easyJet flight diverted to Portugal

Thu 17th Sep, 2020

Local News

The search for Simon Parkes continues

Sat 19th Sep, 2020

Local News

Post-Brexit solution to border flow ‘must be neutral’, CM says

Mon 21st Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘Sad decisions’ as Covid stamps its mark on community Christmas events

22nd September 2020

Local News
Innovative B_tween bench underscores inclusivity message

22nd September 2020

Local News
For parents, return to university brings added stress this term

22nd September 2020

Local News
Deadline looms for stained glass window competition

22nd September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020