Wed 21st Oct, 2020

Passengers make it to Gib after four failed attempts and two stops in Faro

Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
21st October 2020

The winds that buffeted Gibraltar on Wednesday morning resulted in two flights being diverted, with one rerouted to Faro, Portugal, having twice made an unsuccessful return to the Rock. A long day of mask wearing for passengers aboard the easyJet flight from Manchester would have commenced as they entered the terminal for their 7am UK...

