Passionate horticulturalist honoured for decades of green-fingered work
A passionate horticulturalist who for decades cared for the Alameda Gardens was awarded the UK Royal Horticultural Society’s Banksian Medal, the first time the award has been presented to someone in Gibraltar. The medal was presented to Andrew Abrines by Dr John Cortes, the Minister for the Environment, at an event last week hosted by...
