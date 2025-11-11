Paula Latin appointed new GBC chief executive

Paula Latin has been appointed as the new CEO of GBC becoming the first woman to hold the post in its 65-year history.

The announcement was made by the GBC Board on Tuesday morning with Ms Latin the preferred choice to lead the broadcaster because of her drive and energy.

Ms Latin has been at GBC for 26 years and has worked as Head of Television for the last 12 years.

She told the Chronicle she will be sharing her vision for GBC in January, but in the meantime, she plans to bring stability to the broadcaster and focus efforts on the Open Day next month.

Ms Latin said she will be talking to the team at GBC in January, and with their support she will move forward with plans to improve workflow efficiency and reduce stress levels on staff.

“GBC is all about people; its staff and our viewers and listeners,” she said.

“It’s important to invest in our people, so that they can continue the hard work they do for our community. We need to reduce stress levels, give them the tools to work efficiently and some breathing space too."

She added there are several key senior vacancies, with the recent retirement of former Head of Radio Ian Daniels, her former role as Head of Television, and the Chief Engineering and Technology Officer role vacant.

She will focus on ensuring these senior vacancies are filled and bring stability to GBC and is excited about recruiting and bring “energy and change”.

Moving forward she plans on GBC staying relevant amongst the youth.

Personally, the appointment has been a “hugely proud” moment for Ms Latin.

Her mother worked at GBC and Ms Latin has grown up in the broadcaster, having first presented at the young age of around seven years old.

She continued to present during her university years while studying TV production and worked on the 1995 Sunshine Games.

She began working full-time in GBC in 1999 where she has brought numerous projects and productions to fruition.

Ms Latin described how television is in her blood, having worked across programmes, shift work, and on the frontline on key events such as the General Election to National Day.

“I love broadcasting,” she said.

With Ms Latin now at the helm, she joins women in key roles within the broadcaster such as GBC Board Chairwoman Alice Mascarenhas and News Editor Christine Vasquez.

“We are where we should be,” Ms Latin said.

“We are in a good place. GBC is innovative and cutting edge, and we should be at the fore of change where women are celebrated.”

She said more businesses should follow suit, adding that young girls should be able to look up to in women leaders in technology, science, medicine, and Government.

Ms Latin said she feels supported by the GBC Board and looks forward to working with them.

The statement added that she is a major exponent of local community radio and television, and as a programme maker she has endeavoured to produce quality productions which have educated, informed, and entertained.

As Director she has coordinated and led on GBC’s most complex and significant outside broadcasts, for both national and international markets, as well as major shows and general elections.

She also presented and produced the very popular television series ‘Inspired By’.

Ms Latin has been the coordinator and producer of the annual GBC Open Day for the past 12 years, and she has served as one of the trust members.

“The Board and I are pleased with her appointment as the next CEO who will take GBC to the next stage,” Ms Mascarenhas said.

“Ms Latin has years of experience in broadcasting having produced and presented a wide variety of popular programmes.”

“We are sure she will bring new impetus and energy to the role of CEO in the full knowledge that the future will present many challenges in a fast-changing broadcasting and media world.”

“The Board now looks forward to working collaboratively with Ms Latin in the coming months.”

Ms Latin takes up the post with immediate effect.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo congratulated Ms Latin on her appointment as GBC CEO.

“I am delighted to congratulate Paula Latin on her appointment as CEO of GBC,” Ms Latin said.

“Paula’s longstanding service, creativity and leadership within Gibraltar’s national broadcaster have made her one of the most respected figures in local media.”

“Her appointment marks an important and historic milestone as the first woman to lead GBC since its creation in the 1960s.”

“I have every confidence that she will bring her characteristic energy, professionalism and vision to the role as she guides the Corporation into its next chapter. On behalf of the Government and the people of Gibraltar, I wish Paula every success in her new position.”

This post was updated at 6pm to include comments from Ms Latin and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.