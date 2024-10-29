Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

PD Oskar retires after four years of service

By Chronicle Staff
29th October 2024

Last week the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) bid a farewell to its K9 companion Police Dog (PD) Oskar after he and Handler Police Constable 58 Nicholas Ward paraded for duty one last time as a team.

PD Oskar, a male Belgian Malinois, arrived in Gibraltar as young three year old and has been operationally deployed with the Gibraltar Defence Police Dog Section for the past four years within Green Shift.

From training to Operations, PD Oskar has experienced it all, being deployed to building and person searches to crowd control situations, even finding the elusive Hedgehog Sonic at the airfield, said a statement from the MoD.

“Like many dogs, PD Oskar loves cuddles and playing with his toys, but dislikes swimming in the sea,” the statement noted.

At the time of his arrival, Oskar was the largest Belgian Malinois the GDP had in the past five years, weighing in at 45kg. He has kept both his handler and shift safe throughout his service.
PD Oskar was presented with a very well-deserved dog cake to celebrate and thank him for his time in the shift.

"As with all our dogs who retire, Oskar has applied to stay here in Gibraltar for his retirement,” said a spokesperson for the GDP.

“If he is unsuccessful, he will return to the UK to be rehomed. He will most definitely be missed by all members of the Force and his close companions in the Dog Section. We wish PD Oskar a happy retirement from Green Shift."

Most Read

Local News

New DNA study reveals strong genetic link between French and Gibraltar Neanderthals, spotlighted in ARTE documentary

Mon 28th Oct, 2024

Local News

Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Local News

Govt defends ‘vital’ change in telecom law as Opposition warns against ‘blanket monopoly’

Sun 27th Oct, 2024

Brexit

La Linea united in face of Brexit challenge

Fri 25th Oct, 2024

Brexit

Gib treaty ‘could be agreed tomorrow’ if Spain wanted

Thu 24th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
South District constituency meeting

29th October 2024

Local News
Met Office issues warning for continued heavy rain and thunderstorms

29th October 2024

Local News
Cortes considers ‘firming’ phone use policy in schools

28th October 2024

Local News
GHA urges public to recognise FAST stroke signs on World Stroke Day

28th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024