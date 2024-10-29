PD Oskar retires after four years of service

Last week the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) bid a farewell to its K9 companion Police Dog (PD) Oskar after he and Handler Police Constable 58 Nicholas Ward paraded for duty one last time as a team.

PD Oskar, a male Belgian Malinois, arrived in Gibraltar as young three year old and has been operationally deployed with the Gibraltar Defence Police Dog Section for the past four years within Green Shift.

From training to Operations, PD Oskar has experienced it all, being deployed to building and person searches to crowd control situations, even finding the elusive Hedgehog Sonic at the airfield, said a statement from the MoD.

“Like many dogs, PD Oskar loves cuddles and playing with his toys, but dislikes swimming in the sea,” the statement noted.

At the time of his arrival, Oskar was the largest Belgian Malinois the GDP had in the past five years, weighing in at 45kg. He has kept both his handler and shift safe throughout his service.

PD Oskar was presented with a very well-deserved dog cake to celebrate and thank him for his time in the shift.

"As with all our dogs who retire, Oskar has applied to stay here in Gibraltar for his retirement,” said a spokesperson for the GDP.

“If he is unsuccessful, he will return to the UK to be rehomed. He will most definitely be missed by all members of the Force and his close companions in the Dog Section. We wish PD Oskar a happy retirement from Green Shift."