Pedro Sanchez secures another term as Spain’s PM, raising hope of swift resumption to treaty talks
Pedro Sanchez on Thursday won the support of a majority of MPs in the Spanish parliament to form a new left-leaning coalition government, fuelling hope here that treaty talks can resume soon after months on hold because of electoral processes. The vote ends Spain’s political paralysis but comes against the backdrop of fierce political and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here