Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Pedro Sanchez secures another term as Spain’s PM, raising hope of swift resumption to treaty talks 

Photos via Congreso de los Diputados

By Brian Reyes
16th November 2023

Pedro Sanchez on Thursday won the support of a majority of MPs in the Spanish parliament to form a new left-leaning coalition government, fuelling hope here that treaty talks can resume soon after months on hold because of electoral processes.  The vote ends Spain’s political paralysis but comes against the backdrop of fierce political and...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

As people refused entry into Spain, border checks draw political flak

Wed 15th Nov, 2023

Local News

For 11-year-old Amalia, cycle lanes mean fun, freedom and safety

Wed 15th Nov, 2023

Local News

Queen’s Terraces residential development application filed for Europa Road

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Local News

Court case highlights business challenges as judge rules tenfold increase in rent

Mon 13th Nov, 2023

Local News

Moroccan royalty visits Gibraltar

Wed 15th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Commons’ Foreign Affairs Committee puts focus on OTs 

16th November 2023

UK/Spain News
Starmer loses eight frontbenchers in major rebellion over Gaza ceasefire stance

16th November 2023

UK/Spain News
Heated exchanges as Pedro Sanchez seeks another term

16th November 2023

UK/Spain News
UK inflation drops sharply as PM says pledge has been ‘delivered’

15th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023