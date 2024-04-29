Spain’s Pedro Sanchez stays as Prime Minister with call for ‘dignity and respect’ in politics

Pedro Sanchez on Monday said he would remain as Prime Minister of Spain, calling on society to reflect and reject what he termed the “politics of shame”.

Mr Sanchez was speaking during a live broadcast to the country after announcing last Wednesday in a letter on X that he was considering resigning.

The letter came just hours after a Spanish court on Wednesday said it was launching a preliminary investigation over allegations accusing Mr Sanchez’ wife, Begoña Gómez, of influence peddling and corruption in business.

The court's decision followed a complaint by the right-wing group Manos Limpias and was based on claims published in rightwing media including at least one that had shown to be false.

Mr Sanchez had decried a months-long campaign of “harassment and destabilisation by land, sea and air” both at a political and personal level, and that his wife was now being attacked simply for being married to him.

Mr Sanchez said he would take some days to answer the question: “Is it all worth it?”

On Monday, Mr Sanchez delivered his response and said he would continue “stronger than before”, issuing a call for “respect, dignity” and a rejection of the toxic politics of the past years in Spain.

“This is about deciding what type of society we want to be,” Mr Sanchez said.

“Our country needs to reflect.”

“For too long we have allowed the mud to contaminate our public life.”

Freedom of expression, Mr Sanchez said, was not “freedom to defame”.

He said his letter had shown those who were attacking him that “it’s painful” to be under a constant barrage of criticism.

But he said both he and his family could bear it.

“Either we say enough, or this degradation of public life will determine our future, condemning us as a country,” Mr Sanchez said.

“I took this step for personal reasons, but these are reasons everyone can understand.”

“This is not a question of ideology.”

“We are talking about respect, about dignity.”

Mr Sanchez said his decision to stay in the post was in part influenced by the show of popular support in demonstrations over the weekend.

And he added: “I ask Spanish society to once again become an example.”

“The ills that afflict us are part of a global movement.”

“Let us show the world how democracy is defended.”

The developments in Spain were being closely followed in Gibraltar, where the fear was that his resignation would trigger another period of political upheaval in Spain just as negotiators are edging closer than ever to sealing a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar.

"I am very pleased Pedro Sanchez has decided to stay on as Prime Minister of Spain," said Chuef Minister Fabian Picardo.

"This is obviously good for Gibraltar."

"It is also good for decent politics."

"It is good for those who believe, as I do, that it is right to stand and fight for what is right and what is true in the face of lies, personal attacks and attacks on our close friends and families."

"People in Gibraltar should reflect on what we have seen play out in Spain as similar events surround us in modern politics around the world."