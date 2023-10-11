Pension SuperFund to acquire STM Group for £35.6m
The STM Group, a Gibraltar-based pension services provider and parent company of Options Pensions, has reached an agreement to be acquired by Pension SuperFund Capital for £35.6million. Pension SuperFund’s purchase of STM through Bidco, which was formed for the purposes of the acquisition, could rise to £39.8m if the deferred consideration reaches its full value....
