You can’t beat a good old-fashioned demonstration and on Saturday 7th November, hundreds of concerned citizens came together in peaceful protest to make their voices heard about a whole range of issues. There have been arguments about the exact number of participants but that’s frankly trivial; all you need to know is there were a LOT of people which is no mean feat in a conservative place like Gibraltar. Many will be vociferous around the tables of bars and cafes, they will argue at Christmas Eve dinners and become agitated in the comfort of closed groups, but when it comes to posting on social media or risk being seen at an anti-establishment march, a lot will shy away.

In 2004 local schoolteacher, Conchita Triay, bravely wrote a letter to the Gibraltar Chronicle where she pointed out that some workers were still governed by “archaic colonial regulations that have no place in a modern society”. Civil servants at the time were bound by the Official Secrets Act of 1911 not to express any kind of opinion publicly. Legislation which effectively silenced quite a high proportion of our small community. Conchita Triay argued that in order for there to be a sense of real democracy there needs to be participation by all those who have a call to do so. If a society is going to be vibrant and dynamic, it is vital that individuals in that society feel free to contribute to public debate. She asked the then government to “remove the muzzle to free speech”. Believe it or not Chief Minister Peter Caruana heeded her call and promptly changed the law! To date the only remaining rule is that a public servant cannot speak out about matters which relate to their own department but can otherwise comment on any issue of public interest.

Unfortunately, there still lingers that nagging doubt by many that repercussions could occur at the slightest whiff of support for any movement that questions the government of the day. Nobody will be sacked of course (we all know that civil servants have maximum job security) but fears of being identified as disloyal, being treated differently by senior management, missing out on promotions or getting labelled as politically troublesome are very real. This ‘soft silencing’ can also be seen in the private sector where hierarchy can frown on staff expressing themselves and bosses keen to appease those in power will ‘have a word’ with any minions who dare to put their heads above the parapet. So, when there’s a televised public demonstration with the added exposure of everyone posting photos on social media it is little wonder that many choose to stay away no matter how deep their concerns are?

“Where are all the young people, this is their future?!” Is a cry often heard. Simple answer: they’re in the UK studying. Gibraltar has the unique position (yes, another one) where its students in the first flush of freedom all live in another country. Those most likely to find their militant voices without fear of expression are miles away and by the time they get back the moment has passed or it’s beach/Christmas/Easter mode. In Gibraltar political youth movements are hard to organise and sustain, and by the time our young people return they are on the job market and will not want to blot their copybooks.

It has taken enfant terrible Kaelan Joyce to round up the people and give the government a bloody nose. Kaelan is one of those rare breeds who has always shown his name when debating online. I recall when he burst onto the scene in the pre-Speak Freely! days of early Facebook and chat forums. Alongside Robert Vasquez and a handful of others Kaelan was a breath of fresh air. A raw, youthful voice who antagonised, riled and fell out with everyone but also had the grace to apologise when wrong. This time he isn’t wrong. The message from Joyce and all the other dedicated people in the group spearheading the protest was simple: development must be responsible, our environment must be protected, and the public interest must come first. “Our land. Our sea. Our heritage. Our future”.

The November 7th demonstration was about all those things, yet the proposed Pelagos Data Centre ended up taking prominence. When the large crowd passed the corner of Cooperage Lane, the busker, in a serendipitous moment, was playing the theme tune to The Godfather on his accordion. As we reached No 6 Convent Place Joe Bossano had the decency to come outside to accept a letter and he was met by a wall of noise. Everyone was chanting “NO DATA CENTRE!” and then later “NO MORE LIES!” Fists were pumped, hands were clapped and there was a sense of a communal pouring out of angst and anger. Why smash up shop windows when you can shout at a politician in unison with your fellow folk? It was cathartic.

In 2014 the Gibraltar Football Association unveiled the humungous Europa Point stadium plans and opened a lavish exhibition in the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Casemates Square (poor old Gustavo must have been turning in his grave). Government Ministers were filmed in a slick video campaign praising the project with gloating declarations. Surely, it was a fait accompli with endorsements from all those big wigs? No! The people of Gibraltar stood up and embarked on a David v Goliath battle which they won leaving a forlorn architect with his head in his hands and a whole bunch of swaggering blokes shamefaced and apologetic.

Gone are the days when protest songs filled the Top 40 music charts and Billy Bragg was on Top of the Pops singing about miners and Maggie Thatcher. However, society now has social media to organise the masses and spread the word. Never underestimate people power, it stopped the fast launches, it stopped the stadium and it can stop the data centre. Our local politicians should listen to the wise words of Nelson Mandela who rejected the idea that a single great leader could fix a nation. He believed that true democracy required active, daily participation from ordinary people; real change belongs to the masses, not politicians.

Rebecca Calderon is an author and playwright. She was actively involvedin politics in the past, having been an executive member of the Gibraltar National Party and later the Gibraltar Liberal Party. She subsequently stood as a candidate for the Progressive Democratic Party in the 2011 general election. She has not been a member of any political party since 2013, but in 2022 has been an active member of Action for Housing, a voluntary pressure group.