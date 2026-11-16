By Sophie McDonald

As the Democrats secured a sweeping victory in the November 3rd midterm elections, fifteen Gibraltarians participating in the Advanced Leadership Foundation’s Global Emerging Leaders Programme found themselves in Washington confronting a particularly revealing moment in American political history.

The program is an eight-week initiative organised in partnership with the Government of Gibraltar providing a combination of weekly seminars, professional mentorship and institutional visits in the American capital.

The elections returned both chambers of Congress to Democrat control, overturning longstanding Republican majorities in states previously considered reliably conservative.

However, whether the results represent an enduring repudiation of the incumbent administration or are another reversal in a political system whose underlying divisions remain largely unresolved, is less certain.

It is also a question political experts in Washington are concerned with, and one they have debated on the Global Emerging Leaders Programme.

Discussions have moved between democratic backsliding and American geopolitical influence on national security, artificial intelligence and the changing relationship between political authority and the media. Each has offered a different perspective on the mechanisms through which power is acquired, exercised and, occasionally, resisted.

ELECTION NIGHT

On election night, these questions were playing out on television screens across Washington.

At Union Pub, a short distance from the Capitol, several participants gathered to watch an election unfolding as a national drama, with each contested seat offering another possibility for celebration. As Republican-held seats began to flip, the cheers became louder, punctuated by applause and the occasional flash of red among the spectators.

One of the Gibraltarian students in Washington, Frank Devincenzi, recalled the evening’s infectious energy, and described the celebrations as resembling a sporting occasion, with Democratic gains greeted almost as though the crowd were watching its team score.

“It gave it an immediacy you don’t always have when spectating across the Atlantic,” he observed.

Another of the fifteen, Molly Gill, also highlighted that “millions of people voted early, more than fifty-seven million before polling day began, so it doesn’t feel like a single dramatic day: it’s more of a long, steady build that has been running in the background of everything for weeks.”

For other of them, Lauren Blezard, the experience illuminated the considerable distance between Gibraltar’s intimate parliamentary politics and the sprawling structure of American electoral competition.

Ms Blezard recalled the “massive, real-time wall of data, exit polls and map updates,” where individual electoral victories provoked hysterical displays of emotion.

Ms Blezard argued that, notwithstanding Washington's preoccupation with foreign policy and strategic competition, the election demonstrated the continued importance of domestic economic considerations.

“Foreign policy makes headlines, but grocery prices make decisions,” she emphasised.

POLITICAL DISCUSSIONS

It is a useful corrective to Washington’s tendency to understand itself through the grandeur of its international responsibilities. The legitimacy required to sustain these ambitions rests on considerably less abstract concerns within its electorate: the cost of petrol, the price of food and the purchasing power of ordinary households.

Whether America is a superpower in decline has consequently been a recurring question throughout the programme. During a discussion with Dan Restrepo, Barack Obama's former principal adviser on Latin America and the Western Hemisphere, attention turned towards the personalities, relationships and institutions that have historically shaped American foreign policy.

Mr Restrepo's observation that, in Washington, “people are policy” captured something of the complicated relationship between formal institutions and the individuals entrusted with their operation.

The National Security Council, established in 1947 amid America's expanding international responsibilities, developed an elaborate structure through which competing assessments and departmental interests could be reconciled.

Under Trump's second administration, the reduction of established coordinating structures has raised questions about the concentration of executive authority and the place of institutional expertise in political decision-making.

These developments also illuminate a broader tension explored during discussions of democratic backsliding: whether institutions can remain effective where their authority becomes ever more dependent upon the preferences of individual political leaders.

COLLECTIVE IDENTITY

Gibraltarian Anna Grech reflected upon this distinction, arguing that democracy cannot be understood simply as a settled constitutional arrangement.

“Democratic freedoms, accountability, and tolerance are not a given but must be constantly upheld by every one of us through our civic participation,” she said.

This understanding of democracy as an ongoing collective responsibility acquired particular significance during a seminar involving Erin Houlihan of the National Democratic Institute. Mrs Houlihan suggested that the further societies move from their collective lived memories of conflict, the more susceptible they may become to democratic backsliding.

For Gibraltar, Mrs Houlihan's observation has resonance. A few aspects of Gibraltarian identity can be separated entirely from the experience of contested sovereignty, displacement and political uncertainty.

Ms Grech reflected on this, suggesting that, compared with the political polarisation evident in the United States, Gibraltarians have maintained a collective identity shaped partly by their historical experiences and geopolitical circumstances, one which can transcend party politics.

Yet the passage of time introduces its own difficulties; as the generations possessing direct memories of these events diminish, the preservation of Gibraltar’s history becomes increasingly dependent upon the institutions and cultural practices through which collective memory is transmitted.

How a country remembers its past is rarely a politically neutral question. In Washington, disputes over the Smithsonian have made this particularly apparent.

The Smithsonian Institution is an American organisation dedicated to scientific research. It was established by the US government on 10 August, 1846, and comprises a network of museums, libraries, research and educational centres, historical and archaeological monuments, and a zoo.

For Gibraltarian student Anna Macdonald, who has been mentored in museums and cultural heritage, discussions have centred on the Trump administration's interventions in the Smithsonian, and how they have demonstrated the extent to which cultural institutions can become implicated in wider struggles over national identity.

OTHER VOICES IN HISTORY

In Gibraltar, the stakes are different, but the underlying question remains: whose experiences become part of the national story?

Ms Macdonald sees a corresponding responsibility in Gibraltar to preserve the experiences through which its own community developed. Her project seeks to create an exhibition of Gibraltarian history, paying particular attention to women and other voices that have not always occupied a prominent place in established historical narratives.

For participant Leigh Dobinson, the elections brought these larger questions back to the foundational rights of political participation. The experience reinforced the importance of being able to vote, speak openly about one's opinions, and sharpened his appreciation of Gibraltar's capacity, as a small community, to “help each other” through effective cooperation.

Moreover, the Democratic victories themselves were accompanied by historic gains, and there was a palpable sense of hope on the night. As Frank Devincenzi shared, “the ‘blue wave’ exceeded expectations: flipping states like Texas, Kansas and South Carolina that had been Republican for decades, added a sense of renewed optimism among Democrats looking towards the next presidential election in 2028.”

As Anna Grech notes, the “midterms also saw the country’s first Black female governor, the first Native American female governor, and the first openly gay male US senator,” and Texas turning blue “marked the first democratic statewide sweep in three decades.” Ms Grech was very glad to be in DC for a “truly historic election” and is confident she and the rest of her cohort will always remember this experience.

Mr Devincenzi also emphasised a qualification that is easily obscured by the exhilaration of electoral victory: “as the Democrats would be the first to tell you, winning is not enough: now they have to deliver.”

A PLACE IN THE WORLD

There was also another aspect of American political life that Ms Grech believes Gibraltar could usefully draw upon, and which her time in Washington has made evident: the confidence with which Americans articulate their national interests and assert their place in the world.

Gibraltar might draw upon this same confidence, recognising, as it often does, that its size need not limit the authority of its voice as an equal political partner with interests and contributions of its own. Nathan Grech agrees, adding that “although we are a small jurisdiction, that doesn’t mean we have to think small […] Gibraltar’s size doesn’t have to limit our ambitions or the opportunities we can create.”

Another Gibraltarian, Thalia Guerra, also hopes that the midterm elections “bring positive change, not only for the United States but also for its international relationships, including Gibraltar.”

She also reflected on the pervasiveness of politics in America, commenting on how “everything in DC seems to revolve around politics and people’s political views”, a contrast with “back home, where we don’t identify or divide ourselves by political parties.”

Thalia emphasised that “politics affects us all, despite our backgrounds and opinions” and has been encouraged by this experience to take a “proactive approach in being informed and engaged with politics.”

Perhaps the most valuable lesson, then, to emerge from the Washington experience is one of confidence.

For Gibraltar, whose geopolitical situation demands an acute awareness of decisions taken elsewhere, the midterms offer a reminder of how quickly political fortunes can change.

The fifteen Gibraltarian students in Washington will undoubtedly return home with a renewed belief in the importance of knowing who they are, and how loudly they ought to project their voices on the international stage.