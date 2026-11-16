The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, and the Attorney General, Michael Llamas, met customs clearing agents last week to discuss how new arrangements under the UK-EU Treaty on Gibraltar are working in practice.

The meeting, which was co-chaired by Ms Arias-Vasquez and Mr Llamas, was also attended by the Collector of Customs and senior customs officials.

It followed a meeting of the Business Transition Advisory Group earlier in the week.

Customs clearing agents shared their experiences since the provisional application of the Treaty on July 15, discussing how procedures were developing, outstanding issues and the steps being taken to address them.

HM Customs also updated agents on its task force, supported by IT technicians, which will provide training and outreach for customs officers, clearing agents and traders.

The Gibraltar Government said it would continue engaging with customs clearing agents alongside its work with the Business Transition Advisory Group as the arrangements develop.

Ms Arias-Vasquez said: “Clearing agents are central to the new arrangements and see every day how they are working in practice. I wanted to meet them again so soon after the Business Transition Advisory Group and I am grateful to the Attorney General for co-chairing the meeting and to agents for their candid and constructive contributions.”

“Procedures continue to improve, but there are issues that still need to be resolved. HM Customs, agents and the Government are working through them together and we will keep our focus on practical solutions that make the system work smoothly for agents, for traders and for the businesses across Gibraltar that rely on them.”