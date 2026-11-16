The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has given notice of a motion in Parliament to confer the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar on Attorney General Michael Llamas, recognising more than three decades of service to Gibraltar.

The Freedom of the City is the highest honour Parliament can bestow.

Mr Picardo consulted the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, before giving notice of the motion, which is expected to be considered during Parliament’s November session.

The motion highlights Mr Llamas’ legal career and his role in a number of major cases and negotiations affecting Gibraltar.

Called to the Bar in 1990 and subsequently to the Paris and Gibraltar Bars, he practised European Union law in Paris and Brussels before returning to Gibraltar in 2007 as the Gibraltar Government’s Chief Legal Adviser on EU and international law.

He became Queen’s Counsel in 2013 and, in May 2015, became the first Gibraltarian to serve as Attorney General.

The motion also records his role in litigation that secured the right of Gibraltarians to vote in European Parliament elections and in the legal campaign that resulted in the Gibraltar Football Association securing membership of UEFA and FIFA.

It also recognises his part, alongside Mr Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Jospeh Garcia, in Gibraltar’s negotiations from 2016 through to the conclusion of the UK-EU Treaty in respect of Gibraltar.

Mr Llamas was appointed a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George for services to Gibraltar in the 2020 New Year Honours and was elected a Bencher of the Middle Temple in 2025.

Giving notice of the motion, Mr Picardo said: “There are very few people who have given as much of themselves to Gibraltar as Michael Llamas. I said when he was made a CMG that his contribution to the development of Gibraltar and the Gibraltarians was unparalleled by any other non-political figure.”

“Everything that has happened since has proved that to be true. I have sat beside Michael through every round of these negotiations, in London, in Brussels, in Madrid and in Gibraltar, from the morning after the Brexit referendum to the day the Treaty was done.”

“I have seen at first hand his command of the law, his patience, his courage and, above all, his absolute refusal to give an inch on our sovereignty, our jurisdiction or our control.

“The people of Gibraltar are safer and more prosperous today because of the work he has done, much of it out of the public eye.”

“Michael is a son of Gibraltar who could have made his career anywhere in Europe and chose instead to put his talent at the service of his own people.”

“The Freedom of the City is the highest honour that this Parliament can give in the name of the People of Gibraltar.”

“I can think of no one who deserves it more, and I am proud to have moved the motion.”