Perez takes ‘Hope’ to Tarifa ‘Exodus’ exhibition
The work ‘Hope’ by local artist Alan Perez, winner of the installation prize in the Gibraltar Spring festival art competition last year, is featured in a new exhibition which has just opened in Tarifa. The exhibition called ‘Exodus’ includes works from 28 artists exploring immigration, climate change and impact. The paintings, sculptures and installations are...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here