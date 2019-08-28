Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit UK/Spain News

Petition against Parliament’s suspension secures enough signatures for debate

By Press Association
28th August 2019

A petition demanding that moves to suspend Parliament are halted has hit more than 300,000 signatures, meaning it will be considered for debate by MPs.
The petition on Parliament's website amassed the number required less than three hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he planned to prorogue Parliament in order to push through his new domestic agenda.
Any petition that secures 10,000 signatures is guaranteed a government response and 100,000 names sees the petitions committee consider it for debate by MPs.
As of 5pm, the petition had secured in excess of 420,000 signatures including 144 from Gibraltar.
The petition, which was created by Mark Johnston on Parliament's website, states that Parliament should not be prorogued unless there is another extension of the Brexit deadline or the idea of leaving the European Union is scrapped altogether.
It says: "Parliament must not be prorogued or dissolved unless and until the Article 50 period has been sufficiently extended or the UK's intention to withdraw from the EU has been cancelled."

