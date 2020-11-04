Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Pets cleared for travel with post-Brexit passport

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
4th November 2020

Canine and feline lovers on the Rock will still be able to take their pet across to Spain next year as long as they are in possession of a new, non-EU version of their pet passport.

The transition period will end on December 31 and, in preparation of the departure from the European Union, the Gibraltar Government recently issued a technical notice with respect to pet passports.

The Technical Notice confirms that, in law, there should be no change to the controls carried out on pet animals crossing the border next year.

This means that pets will be able to cross the border into Spain with the correct identification documents.

They will also be subject to the usual checks like the implantation of a transponder and the anti-rabies vaccination.

Pets should comply with any specific health measures for diseases or infections, other than rabies, adopted by the European Commission from time to time.

The Government, through the Ministry of the Environment, has made arrangements for veterinarians in Gibraltar to start issuing the new format Pet Passports as from the middle of this month.

The remodelled document is identical to the existing one except that it will reflect the fact that Gibraltar is no longer in the EU with the disappearance of the EU flag and the words “European Union” from the front cover.

The new Pet Passport will be free of charge to those who wish to renew it or at a fee of £20 for new ones (not renewals).

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar honours Customs officer who died on duty

Tue 3rd Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Despite initial concern over Andalucia restrictions, no change at border

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Local News

Three arrested suspected of dealing cocaine

Tue 3rd Nov, 2020

Local News

Queensway mural comes with logistical challenges and a gentle reminder of a fragile planet

Tue 3rd Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Amid Covid-19 uncertainty, educators prepare Plan B for exam season next year

4th November 2020

Local News
Jerez artist wins top prize in Gibraltar International Art Exhibition

4th November 2020

Local News
Training package provides specialist skills in child protection

4th November 2020

Local News
Bluefins raise £1,720 for Calpe House

4th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020