Pets cleared for travel with post-Brexit passport

Canine and feline lovers on the Rock will still be able to take their pet across to Spain next year as long as they are in possession of a new, non-EU version of their pet passport.

The transition period will end on December 31 and, in preparation of the departure from the European Union, the Gibraltar Government recently issued a technical notice with respect to pet passports.

The Technical Notice confirms that, in law, there should be no change to the controls carried out on pet animals crossing the border next year.

This means that pets will be able to cross the border into Spain with the correct identification documents.

They will also be subject to the usual checks like the implantation of a transponder and the anti-rabies vaccination.

Pets should comply with any specific health measures for diseases or infections, other than rabies, adopted by the European Commission from time to time.

The Government, through the Ministry of the Environment, has made arrangements for veterinarians in Gibraltar to start issuing the new format Pet Passports as from the middle of this month.

The remodelled document is identical to the existing one except that it will reflect the fact that Gibraltar is no longer in the EU with the disappearance of the EU flag and the words “European Union” from the front cover.

The new Pet Passport will be free of charge to those who wish to renew it or at a fee of £20 for new ones (not renewals).