Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Pfizer vaccine appears to be effective against UK coronavirus variant

Cubicles erected inside Salisbury Cathedral, Wiltshire, for people to receive an injection of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Pic by Steve Parsons

By Press Association
20th January 2021

By Nilima Marshall, PA Science Reporter

A Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech appears to protect against a coronavirus variant spreading rapidly across the UK.

The results come amid growing fears that the variant, dubbed B.1.1.7, has mutations that may reduce the effectiveness of the vaccines designed to protect against Covid-19.

In a new study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, researchers from BioNTech collected blood samples from 16 people who had received the Pfizer vaccine in previous clinical trials.

They found that a lab-made version of the virus – with all the mutations resembling the B.1.1.7 variant – was neutralised by antibodies.

The researchers said their results indicate its is “unlikely that the B.1.1.7 lineage will escape BNT162b2-mediated (Pfizer/BionTech vaccine) protection”.

A similar study from the pharmaceutical giant earlier this month showed the vaccine to be effective against a key mutation called N501Y.

The mutation is present in the UK variant, as well as another highly transmissible new variant that has emerged in South Africa.

Pfizer said it had tested 16 different mutations in the variants and none had any significant impact on how the vaccine worked.

Most Read

Features

Local singer Chloe Martinez goes viral on TikTok

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Local News

UK mulls fast-tracking Gib food shipments during Kent disruption

Mon 18th Jan, 2021

Local News

‘Devastating’ weekend as Gibraltar loses 13 people in two days to Covid-19

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

Pause for thought

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Local News

Govt confirms more Covid deaths and recoveries

Tue 19th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
UK woman who lived through Spanish flu pandemic gets Covid jab on 108th birthday

20th January 2021

UK/Spain News
Boris Johnson looks ahead to close relationship with Joe Biden’s White House

20th January 2021

UK/Spain News
Vaccines not doing ‘enough heavy lifting’ to ease lockdown, Vallance says

20th January 2021

UK/Spain News
May slams Johnson for abandoning UK’s ‘global moral leadership’

20th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021