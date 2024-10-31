Phase 2 of Varyl Begg Estate refurbishment filed with Town Planner
An application for Phase 2 of the Varyl Begg Estate refurbishment, covering Malaya House, Ramilies House, Alert House and Repulse House, has been filed with the Town Planner. Varyl Begg was first constructed in the 1970s and comprises 18 residential blocks of two different sizes, 14 small and four larger ones, all capped at five...
