Phoebe Noble to represent Gibraltar at Miss Supranational

Miss Gibraltar 2nd Princess Phoebe Noble has travelled to Poland, where she will represent Gibraltar at the Miss Supranational 2024 pageant.

Miss Noble will be in Poland from now until July 7, with the grand final scheduled for July 6.

Miss Noble will compete against 80 other contestants from around the world, showcasing her talent, grace, and dedication through various preliminary rounds leading up to the final event.

This is a significant opportunity for Phoebe to highlight the beauty and culture of Gibraltar on an international stage.

"Being able to represent Gibraltar at Miss Supranational is a dream come true," said Miss Noble.

"I am grateful for the support from my family, friends, and everyone in Gibraltar. I am ready to give my best and make Gibraltar proud."

Miss Supranational is one of the most respected beauty pageants globally, celebrating beauty, talent, and intelligence. The competition will see contestants participating in a series of events and activities designed to test their poise, public speaking skills, and community involvement.

“We wish Phoebe all the best as she competes in Poland and look forward to supporting her throughout this incredible journey,” said organisers.

“Stay tuned for updates and join us in cheering for Phoebe as she aims to bring the Miss Supranational crown to Gibraltar.”

For more updates and to support Miss Noble, follow her journey on social media and the official Miss Supranational channels.