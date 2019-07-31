Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 31st Jul, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Photo Competition for Lottery Tickets

By Chronicle Staff
31st July 2019

A photographic competition to select new images to be printed on Gibraltar Government lottery tickets has been launched by the Ministry of Finance, Treasury Department and the Ministry of Gaming, in conjunction with the Gibraltar Photographic Society.

Lottery tickets will feature an image that is different for every draw and the intention is to use the winning selection of photographs on lottery tickets as from January 2020. A total of 24 photographs will be selected.

The competition is open to all members of the public and participants can enter up to six photographs.

Themes should be related to Gibraltar and winners will receive £50 for each selected photograph.

The adjudication to select the winning images will be undertaken by a cross-section of representatives from the Gibraltar Photographic Society, the Government and members from the Lottery Committee.

The deadline for the submission of entries is August 30. Full details on how to participate and downloadable entry forms are available on: https://www.egov.gi/file_reposi-tory/forms/treasury/LotteryPhotoCompetition2020v2.pdf

Alternatively, further information is available from the Treasury Department’s Currency Section on 200 48386.

Most Read

Local News

Aspects of Gibraltar-Spain tax treaty are 'unjustified', Spanish expert says

Fri 26th Jul, 2019

Local News

Government announces plans for new national theatre

Tue 30th Jul, 2019

Local News

Gib passengers hit by UK flight disruption

Sat 27th Jul, 2019

Local News

Man found guilty of raping teenager

Wed 24th Jul, 2019

Local News

Friday's BA flight to and from Gatwick cancelled due to stormy weather

Fri 26th Jul, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st July 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Photo Competition for Lottery Tickets

31st July 2019

Local News
National Day banner

31st July 2019

Local News
Hook to paint Branson

31st July 2019

Local News
Claims of ‘excessive force’ during detention Grace 1, rejected by Gib Govt

31st July 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019