Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Picardo and Garcia head to London treaty meetings

Photo by Brian Reyes

By Chronicle Staff
27th February 2024

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia will fly to London on Wednesday for a series of treaty meetings with the UK Government.

They will be accompanied by the Attorney General Michael Llamas and the Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez.

“The discussions will centre on the negotiations for a treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union to govern the future relationship of Gibraltar,” No.6 Convent Place said in a short statement, adding no further details.

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will return to Gibraltar on Friday.

The talks in London come just days after Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron and his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, discussed the negotiation for a Gibraltar treaty on the sidelines of a UN meeting in New York.

“I have met again with my colleague from the United Kingdom, @David_Cameron to promote the agreement in relation to Gibraltar,” Mr Albares said in the post on X, which he accompanied with an image of the two men talking.

“We want an area of shared prosperity.”

The UK Government has made no comment on the meeting but a spokesperson for No.6 Convent Place described it as “a positive encounter” and “constructive”.

Both Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia had been “fully briefed” before and after the event, No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“All sides remain committed to seeking an agreement for a UK/EU Treaty on Gibraltar's future relationship with the EU,” the statement added.

Most Read

Local News

Former RBSI manager banked €660,000 in cash deposits, fraud trial hears

Mon 26th Feb, 2024

Local News

Revised plans for Rooke site integrate historic Dock 4

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Local News

HMS Diamond rearms as UK and US launch fresh strikes against Houthis after surge in attacks on Red Sea shipping

Mon 26th Feb, 2024

Local News

Plastic recycling in Gibraltar slumps 46% in four years

Mon 26th Feb, 2024

Local News

Govt to trial emergency healthcare insurance scheme for elderly

Mon 26th Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Cameron and Albares discuss Gib treaty

26th February 2024

Brexit
CM ‘convinced’ treaty will be agreed, but UK/Gib red lines on sovereignty are ‘impenetrable’

22nd February 2024

Brexit
Gibraltar treaty is ‘necessary’, Grande-Marlaska says

13th February 2024

Brexit
Cameron ‘remains confident’ treaty is achievable despite complexity

29th January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024