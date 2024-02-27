Picardo and Garcia head to London treaty meetings

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia will fly to London on Wednesday for a series of treaty meetings with the UK Government.

They will be accompanied by the Attorney General Michael Llamas and the Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez.

“The discussions will centre on the negotiations for a treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union to govern the future relationship of Gibraltar,” No.6 Convent Place said in a short statement, adding no further details.

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will return to Gibraltar on Friday.

The talks in London come just days after Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron and his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, discussed the negotiation for a Gibraltar treaty on the sidelines of a UN meeting in New York.

“I have met again with my colleague from the United Kingdom, @David_Cameron to promote the agreement in relation to Gibraltar,” Mr Albares said in the post on X, which he accompanied with an image of the two men talking.

“We want an area of shared prosperity.”

The UK Government has made no comment on the meeting but a spokesperson for No.6 Convent Place described it as “a positive encounter” and “constructive”.

Both Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia had been “fully briefed” before and after the event, No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“All sides remain committed to seeking an agreement for a UK/EU Treaty on Gibraltar's future relationship with the EU,” the statement added.