Picardo briefs King Charles on treaty talks

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, briefly updated King Charles on the ongoing UK/EU treaty negotiations over Gibraltar during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday.

The event marked the first of a series of events hosted by the King after his return to public duties.

During the course of the event Mr Picardo was able to speak to the King in the Royal Tea Tent and briefly update him, at King Charles request, on the latest developments in the negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union in respect of Gibraltar's future relationship with the EU.

“I was honoured to have the opportunity to speak to His Majesty during the course of [Wednesday’s] event,” Mr Picardo said.

“I made very clear how happy the People of Gibraltar were to see him return to public duties after the announcement of his illness.”

“I gave His Majesty a brief update on progress in the treaty talks with the EU. His Majesty statements to me, private as they are, left no doubt of his well known and keen interest in matters related to Gibraltar and his affection for the People of Gibraltar."

Mr Picardo was also able to share similar updates with The Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh, both of whom also, separately, displayed their keen interest in the latest developments in the talks.

Mr Picardo was accompanied to the event at Buckingham Palace by his partner, Anna.

Today the Chief Minister will meet with the Foreign Secretary, Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton and with Overseas Territories Minister, David Rutley, at the Foreign Office before returning to Gibraltar on Friday.