Picardo calls election for October 12

Caretaker Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has today called a general election on Thursday, October 12.

Mr Picardo hopes to secure a fourth term in office after what he called the “toughest four years” Gibraltar has faced, and underscored the need for Gibraltar to secure a safe UK/EU treaty with the bloc.

He said now was “not the time to change the team”.

Mr Picardo had already signalled he would place Brexit and the pending treaty talks at the centre of this election, but domestic issues will figure prominently too as the Opposition puts the focus on public finances and the delivery of services.

On Tuesday, as Mr Picardo returned from a meeting in The Convent where he advised the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, to dissolve Parliament, there was a reminder of disgruntlement as striking bus drivers demonstrated outside No.6 Convent Place.

Mr Picardo was greeted by staff of the Gibraltar Bus Company who are currently in a pay dispute with the Government.

The bus drivers on strike refused to shake hands with the caretaker Chief Minister continuing their calls for higher wages.

Inside No.6 during a press conference that was broadcast live, Mr Picardo told Gibraltarians the GSLP/Liberals are the team with “the vision and the commitment” to push Gibraltar through this period.

The past four years of Mr Picardo’s term have been marked by a global pandemic, ongoing treaty negotiations and a war in Ukraine.

“The last four years have been, without doubt, the toughest four years this community has ever faced,” Mr Picardo told journalists.

“Gibraltar’s pandemic Parliament has also been the backdrop of the toughest negotiations any government of Gibraltar has ever been engaged upon.”

“As we have sought to agree the long and detailed terms upon which we would build our future relationship with the European Union. With grit and determination, we pushed through Covid, and with the same grit and determination, we have done everything in our power to defend Gibraltar’s interests through Brexit.”

“Our work on the withdrawal agreement ensured we have avoided the hardest Brexit to date. Our work has ensured that we have been able to avoid the worst of the negative implications leaving the EU could have on Gibraltar.”

“We are in advanced discussions with officials from the EU, Spain and the UK. We are on the cusp of a historic deal in which all parties win and none lose. For me and the GSLP Liberal team that I lead and have led for twelve years, a deal can only be done if it respects the red lines that we hold dear.”

But despite the challenges he spoke of high points in his tenure, including affordable housing blocks and new school buildings, adding he has the commitment, conviction and connection to lead Gibraltar.

“It is the GSLP/Liberals who have the strongest foundations for our strong economic performance over such a long period of time,” Mr Picardo said.

“For the last twelve years we have been getting the job done in housing, in education, in health and on the environment, on equality, justice and the social issues. We have been getting the job done of building a modern, vibrant community that cherishes freedom of choice and mutual respect among its citizens.”