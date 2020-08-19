Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Picardo highlights border fluidity in Cadena Ser interview

Archive image

By Chronicle Staff
18th August 2020

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has highlighted the importance of ensuring cross-border fluidity after Brexit.

Mr Picardo was interviewed by Aimar Bretos on the current affairs programme Hora 25, on Monday night, where the pair discussed Gibraltar’s future outside of the European Union.

Ensuring cross-border fluidity in a post-Brexit era was focused on in the interview, with Mr Picardo stating he has proposed an agreement that allows the “maximum level of cross-border movement.”

He added the proposed agreement would include “even fewer obstacles” than there may be today.

“But the details of that still have to be assessed and agreed upon,” Mr Picardo said.

The agreement would have to be made between London, Madrid, Gibraltar and Brussels to come to fruition.

“We do seek an agreement with the Schengen area, and that is a possibility, which, if it is feasible, and that still needs to be determined, I think it would be positive for the entire zone.”

Mr Picardo added that if Gibraltar and Spain cooperated and internationally marketed the Campo de Gibraltar and Gibraltar, the area would have prospered even more financially.

“If we had been using our energies together, we would have created those 100,000 jobs,” he said.

With just over four months left until Brexit day on January 1, Mr Picardo added there is still a chance of a Brexit agreement between the UK and the EU, although it would likely not be as ambitious as he would have liked it to be.

Most Read

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Local News

Rise in Covid cases sees Govt review measures

Mon 17th Aug, 2020

Brexit

Tailor made post-Brexit solution ‘guarantees British Gibraltar’

Mon 17th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Schools prepare for September ‘return to normality’, albeit with new measures

Mon 10th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt unveils sustainable catering policy

18th August 2020

Local News
Business as usual for Debenhams and M&S, despite UK job loses

18th August 2020

Local News
GHA raises alert status to amber

18th August 2020

Local News
ESG calls for tuna fishing ban

18th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020