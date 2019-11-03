Picardo may yet eat his words
Succession planning is critical for any organisation, and that includes political parties. Preparing the ground for future leaders, ensuring the right candidates are in place and ready to take the reins when necessary, is a vital element of delivering continuity, stability and resilience. So on election night, when the Chief Minister signalled that these would...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here