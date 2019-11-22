Picardo meets Spanish cross-border workers’ group Ascteg
Spanish cross-border workers’ association Ascteg has described the surge of the far-right party, Vox, as a “second tsunami of Brexit” for the Campo in a meeting with the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo. The Chief Minister yesterday hosted representatives from the association at No.6 Convent Place yesterday. Ascteg’s spokesman, Juan Uceda, made these comments after a...
