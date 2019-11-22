Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Picardo meets Spanish cross-border workers’ group Ascteg

Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
22nd November 2019

Spanish cross-border workers’ association Ascteg has described the surge of the far-right party, Vox, as a “second tsunami of Brexit” for the Campo in a meeting with the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo. The Chief Minister yesterday hosted representatives from the association at No.6 Convent Place yesterday. Ascteg’s spokesman, Juan Uceda, made these comments after a...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

Heavy rains and gale force winds set to batter the Rock tomorrow

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

Two-tier weather warning system to be introduced

Wed 20th Nov, 2019

Local News

Govt seeks answers to Gib’s high suicide rate

Tue 19th Nov, 2019

Local News

Man in court accused of exporting cocaine to Spain

Wed 20th Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
“Histories make men wise” – (Francis Bacon [1561-1626])

22nd November 2019

Local News
Labour manifesto pledges to ensure ‘no change’ on Gib sovereignty

22nd November 2019

Local News
Picardo meets Spanish cross-border workers’ group Ascteg

22nd November 2019

Local News
DPC approves Gibtelecom’s 5G antennae as company is pressed on health concerns

22nd November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019