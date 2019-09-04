Piece of Cake wins National Celebrations Shop Window Competition
The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group yesterday announced the winners of this year’s Shop Window Competition. The winners are as follows. 1st Prize – Piece of Cake, 17 Turnbull’s Lane 2nd Prize – Kubchands, 55-57 Main Street 3rd Prize – DitzyB Arts & Crafts Supplies, Unit F17 First Floor ICC The 2019 National Celebrations Shop...
