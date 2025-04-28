Pilot with 25 years' experience reflects on the complexities of flying into Gibraltar

It’s rated one of the world’s most difficult runways to land on, the looming majestic Rock on one side, the sea on either end and thousands of people living nearby, but it is also one of the most spectacular.

There is no denying that landing in Gibraltar is unique as it is stunning. And according to easyJet pilot Dan Cox, “it is both dramatic and challenging to operate into Gibraltar.”

“It also feels a bit like landing on an aircraft carrier in the middle of a city.”

After posting a video of his latest landing on the Rock to social media, he told the Chronicle why the runway was so unique.

“Landing at Gibraltar is a unique experience for several reasons; It has one of the shortest commercial runways in the world,” he said.

“It has a road crossing the runway!”

“I believe there are only a few others in the world but none so readily used.”

“The Rock provides both an incredibly dramatic backdrop and a unique wind generator.”

“Because of the location, most approaches are done visually rather than using automated systems used at most other airports.”

Landing is not just scenic and unique, it can also be a challenge.

“For me the wind is the most challenging. We have strict wind limits which are dependent on the direction,” he said.

“But even a relatively low wind straight down the runway has caused me to have to go around in the past.”

While the pilot does not have to go through any specific simulator training for Gibraltar, not everyone can do it and there are certain criteria a pilot needs to maintain to keep being able to do so.

“We do have to do a check flight to be qualified for easyJet and we have to have been there at once in 12 months or it’s another check flight,” he said.

“There are only a certain number of captains qualified to operate into Gibraltar.”

Mr Cox has nearly 25 years of experience landing in Gibraltar and, among those trips, there have been many memorable ones.

However, “Unfortunately some of the most memorable are those where I couldn’t land either because of the wind or visibility,” he said.