PJI Foundation and Kusuma Trust help fund training for specialist nurse

A clinical nurse who works with Cancer Relief Gibraltar has completed an MSc in Palliative Medicine with funding help from the Peter J Isola Foundation and the Kusuma Trust.

HOS Clinical Nurse Specialist Daniela Ayre completed the course offered by Cardiff University and will now implement her knowledge and skills within her role at Cancer Relief for the benefit of patients and families in the community.

The PJI Foundation and Kusuma Trust each donated £2,238 toward the cost of the course.

“We are grateful to be able to assist local charities and the incredible work they do,” said trustee Peter Isola.

“The Foundation is pleased to support educational and sustainable projects that give back to our community, such as Cancer Relief Gibraltar’s educational initiatives.”

“Congratulations to Daniela on the completion of her MSc, and the best of luck with her continued studies.”

Grateful for the support, Ms Ayre said she is pleased and proud to have completed her MSc, which has provided an excellent basis for further training.

Specialist education that assists in improving cancer services and patient care is an important aspect of what Cancer Relief Gibraltar does.

Funding and facilitating ongoing educational initiatives are an important element of the charity’s overall vision.