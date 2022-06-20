Planning application for Bishop Rapallo’s Ramp filed
A planning application for the refurbishment of a four storey mixed use building at 8-10 Bishop Rapallo’s Ramp has been filed with the Town Planner. Permission is being sought by Heredium Ltd for the refurbishment to include the external repainting and the construction of two additional residential floors and rooftop access. At present there is...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here