Mon 20th Jun, 2022

Local News

Planning application for Bishop Rapallo’s Ramp filed

By Eyleen Gomez
20th June 2022

A planning application for the refurbishment of a four storey mixed use building at 8-10 Bishop Rapallo’s Ramp has been filed with the Town Planner. Permission is being sought by Heredium Ltd for the refurbishment to include the external repainting and the construction of two additional residential floors and rooftop access. At present there is...

