Mon 20th Mar, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

Planning for a changing landscape

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Brian Reyes
20th March 2023

The Gibraltar Government has finally published planning guidance for new developments on Devil’s Tower Road, where tall construction is changing the landscape dramatically. For some years now, members of the Development and Planning Commission tasked with approving – or not – the design of new projects had been calling for guidance on how this area...

