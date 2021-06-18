Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Jun, 2021

Local News

Plans approved to convert old St Bernard’s School to private retirement home

By Priya Gulraj
18th June 2021

Plans to convert the former St Bernard’s School in Castle Road into a private retirement home was given the green light during yesterday’s Development and Planning Commission meeting.  The plan would also include a club or pub on the site, as well as a general convenience store and plans presented yesterday included internal alterations and...

