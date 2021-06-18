Plans approved to convert old St Bernard’s School to private retirement home
Plans to convert the former St Bernard’s School in Castle Road into a private retirement home was given the green light during yesterday’s Development and Planning Commission meeting. The plan would also include a club or pub on the site, as well as a general convenience store and plans presented yesterday included internal alterations and...
