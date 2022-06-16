Plans filed for Landport revamp
The Gibraltar Government has filed a planning application for the proposed beautification of the Landport Tunnel access route spanning from Corral Road to Casemates. The proposal from the Ministry for Business, Tourism and the Port includes the beautification and reconditioning of the access route, new paving designs, landscaping and street furniture to the various walkthrough...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here