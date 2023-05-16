Plans filed for new residential tower block between Corral Road and Smith Dorrien Avenue
An outline planning application has been filed for the Devonport buildings at West Place of Arms, with permission sought for the demolition of the current structures to build a 22-floor residential development and, in the process, restore heritage features for public use. The apartment building would provide 94 apartments, with the developer first seeking permission...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here