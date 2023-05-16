Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 16th May, 2023

Plans filed for new residential tower block between Corral Road and Smith Dorrien Avenue

Images courtesy of GC Architects/Legacy Property Holdings

By Eyleen Gomez
15th May 2023

An outline planning application has been filed for the Devonport buildings at West Place of Arms, with permission sought for the demolition of the current structures to build a 22-floor residential development and, in the process, restore heritage features for public use. The apartment building would provide 94 apartments, with the developer first seeking permission...

