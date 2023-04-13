Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Apr, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Plans filed for six-building development on Bayside Road

Images by CZA_Cino Zucchi Architetti

By Eyleen Gomez
13th April 2023

An outline planning application for a six-building development on Bayside Road expanding from One Bayside to Ocean Spa Plaza has been filed with Town Planning. The development, known as Bayside Central, will have approximately 275 homes across its six shaped buildings all of which surround a piazza. Each building is different with regards to the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Barclays withdraws credit card service from Gibraltar

Wed 12th Apr, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for six-building development on Bayside Road

Thu 13th Apr, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

#Richard’s Rendezvous Tunnel or underpass?

Wed 12th Apr, 2023

Local News

Former Commissioner of Police charged with sexual assault

Thu 13th Apr, 2023

Local News

Govt lifts resale conditions on affordable homes built 30 or more years ago

Tue 11th Apr, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th April 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Barclays withdraws credit card service from Gibraltar

12th April 2023

Local News
Clean-up teams mop up OS35 oil spill, reducing environmental impact

12th April 2023

Opinion & Analysis
#Richard’s Rendezvous Tunnel or underpass?

12th April 2023

Local News
Despite challenges, retired Gib Bank CEO looks back fondly at tenure

11th April 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023