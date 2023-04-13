Plans filed for six-building development on Bayside Road
An outline planning application for a six-building development on Bayside Road expanding from One Bayside to Ocean Spa Plaza has been filed with Town Planning. The development, known as Bayside Central, will have approximately 275 homes across its six shaped buildings all of which surround a piazza. Each building is different with regards to the...
