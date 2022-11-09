Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Nov, 2022

Plans filed for temporary accommodation on Coaling Island

By Eyleen Gomez
9th November 2022

Plans for a Government-supported project to provide temporary accommodation at a residential unit in Coaling Island have been filed with the Town Planner. The accommodation would be located adjacent to the Community Care Building, in between the marina and the future development Victoria Keys. Known as the Coaling Island Accommodation Scheme, according to a statement...

