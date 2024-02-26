Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 26th Feb, 2024

Plastic recycling in Gibraltar slumps 46% in four years

A person recycles an empty can as data shows a drop in volumes in some key waste categories including plastics. Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
26th February 2024

The Rock recycled less plastic and glass in 2023 than it did in 2020, with the recycling of plastic dropping by 46%, according to data from the Gibraltar Government. In 2020 the Rock recycled 439,040kg of plastic. However, last year this was only 235,700kg. The downward trend regarding glass recycling was not as severe and...

