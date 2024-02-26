Plastic recycling in Gibraltar slumps 46% in four years
The Rock recycled less plastic and glass in 2023 than it did in 2020, with the recycling of plastic dropping by 46%, according to data from the Gibraltar Government. In 2020 the Rock recycled 439,040kg of plastic. However, last year this was only 235,700kg. The downward trend regarding glass recycling was not as severe and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here