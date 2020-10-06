Platinum Command reviews Covid-19 situation

Following the spike in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Gibraltar, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo convened a virtual meeting of Platinum Command to review the latest reports and data in relation to the pandemic.

At the time of the meeting, there were 68 active cases with one person requiring hospitalisation at St Bernard’s Hospital.

Despite the recent increase in cases, the meeting agreed that Gibraltar is now better placed and equipped to deal with the pandemic than ever before.

“The message to the people of Gibraltar remains that they take sensible precautions when going about their business,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“This includes the use of face-masks where required, maintaining social distancing and continuing with regular hand-washing and hygiene measures.”

The government reiterated the “particular importance” in protecting the over-70’s population as well those with underlying health conditions, who continue to be advised to take adequate steps to protect themselves.

On the agenda of the meeting was a review of different scenarios which would trigger further action in the context of confirmed cases and hospitalisations.

This further action could include the use of the Nightingale facility, which was mothballed this summer but can be made available at short notice.

A total of 190 beds can be activated within 72 hours in the temporary hospital and a further 110 beds within one week.

The group will meet again tomorrow morning in order to receive specific public health advice on such matters and on what needs to be done to tackle the increased number of active cases.

Platinum Command sits at the top of the civil contingencies structure.

The virtual meeting, which was chaired by the Chief Minister, included the Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, the Minister for Public

Health Professor John Cortes, the Minister for Health and Civil Contingencies Samantha Sacramento, the Civil Contingencies Coordinator Ivor Lopez and the Chief of Staff at MOD

Gibraltar.