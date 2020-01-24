Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Play continues despite power cut at Gib Masters

By Chronicle Staff
24th January 2020

By John Saunders

A major setback was averted yesterday on day three of the Gibraltar International Chess Festival when play was struck by a one-hour power cut.

The arbiters and organisers were faced with the decision of having to cancel or adjourn the third round in the Gibraltar Masters which could have had major consequences on the 10 round Swiss competition of this open tournament with close to 250 players from around the world involved.

The event was blacked out as were all electronic devices necessary to run this major international chess event. The webcast which has a world-wide reach also came to a halt.

With all the playing areas blacked out the organisers quickly brought in portable lamps so play could continue or resume within 15 minutes of the power cut happening.

This meant most of the players were able to continue their game despite the disruption. However, in the second playing area play had to stop and was suspended until the return of power an hour later.

Power was restored moments before a decision was needed to be taken to call in the formal internal appeals committee to adjourn the games in progress.

Most Read

Local News

‘Island Mode’ leaves Gibraltar prone to power cuts

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Local News

Parliament clashes over housing ‘glut’

Thu 23rd Jan, 2020

Local News

Local businesses will pay 12% Brexit levy, GFSC announces

Wed 22nd Jan, 2020

Local News

Parental alienation consultation process underway by the Minister for Justice and Equality

Thu 23rd Jan, 2020

Local News

Tobacco smugglers ram Customs boat in dramatic night-time chase

Wed 22nd Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel in visit to Gibraltar

24th January 2020

Local News
Parliament debates 5G plans

24th January 2020

Local News
Govt hikes tobacco duty by 15%

24th January 2020

Brexit
Gibraltar, UK and Spain discuss Brexit MoUs in Madrid

24th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020