Chagos agreement ‘a terrible deal’, Trump tells Burnham

Donald Trump told Prime Minister Andy Burnham the UK’s agreement with Mauritius to hand over the Chagos Islands is a “terrible deal” and “ridiculous”.

Asked by reporters about the deal after a bilateral meeting on the fringes of the United Nations General Assembly, the US president said: “I don’t support it. I think it’s a terrible deal.”

“They all of a sudden say they have ownership, somebody has ownership that never showed up before after decades and centuries. I think it’s ridiculous. No, we were talking about that.”

“It’s strategically very important, very important. You know, we had to send our B-2 bombers when we bombed the Iran nuclear, we sent the B-2 bombers back home to Missouri. As opposed to flying for a short period of time, they had to fly for a long period of time.”

“It’s amazing how strategic it is, and I think the Prime Minister is going to be looking at it. It’s very strategic location. And it’s unique…”

“It’s a very important piece of real estate, militarily and strategically.”

Mr Trump said Mr Burnham “is going to be looking at it”.

Mr Burnham nodded and said: “Yep.”

Under the agreement signed in May 2025, the UK will cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, in a deal that will cost the UK £101 million a year as it leases back a crucial military base on Diego Garcia, the largest of the islands, for 99 years.

The agreement followed long-running negotiations started under the previous Tory administration after a 2019 advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice said the UK should cede control.