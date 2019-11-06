Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

PM Johnson urges Donald Trump to lift whisky tariffs

By Press Association
6th November 2019

By Gus Carter, PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged Donald Trump to lift tariffs on Scotch whisky over concerns the newly imposed US tax could wipe £1 billion off single malt sales over the next year.

The two leaders discussed the future of US trade policy during a phone call on Tuesday evening.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "The Prime Minister urged the president to lift tariffs on goods including Scotch whisky, and ahead of a US decision on additional tariffs urged him not to impose tariffs on car exports."

Last month, the chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) Karen Betts said the imposition of a 25% tariff was "bad news" for the industry.

The United States imposed the tariffs on £6.1 billion of EU exports in retaliation to the bloc's illegal subsidies to plane-maker Airbus.

It is estimated America represents 10.8% of the global volume of Scotch whisky and 22% of global value.

The SWA says the industry could lose as much as 20% of its sales to the US, currently worth £1 billion - in the next 12 months.

Most Read

Local News

Govt rejects ban on working from home due to tax treaty

Tue 5th Nov, 2019

Breaking News

Murder conviction quashed, retrial ordered

Wed 6th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Eastern side rockfall causes day-long road closure

Sat 2nd Nov, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar/Spain tax treaty ‘makes no legal concessions on sovereignty’ – Sir Peter Caruana

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Boris Johnson fires starting gun on election campaign after cabinet resignation

6th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Smoking may increase risk of depression and schizophrenia, study finds

6th November 2019

UK/Spain News
PM Johnson urges Donald Trump to lift whisky tariffs

6th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Technology models falcon's attack on prey in bid to tackle illegal drones

6th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019