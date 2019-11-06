PM Johnson urges Donald Trump to lift whisky tariffs

By Gus Carter, PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged Donald Trump to lift tariffs on Scotch whisky over concerns the newly imposed US tax could wipe £1 billion off single malt sales over the next year.

The two leaders discussed the future of US trade policy during a phone call on Tuesday evening.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "The Prime Minister urged the president to lift tariffs on goods including Scotch whisky, and ahead of a US decision on additional tariffs urged him not to impose tariffs on car exports."

Last month, the chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) Karen Betts said the imposition of a 25% tariff was "bad news" for the industry.

The United States imposed the tariffs on £6.1 billion of EU exports in retaliation to the bloc's illegal subsidies to plane-maker Airbus.

It is estimated America represents 10.8% of the global volume of Scotch whisky and 22% of global value.

The SWA says the industry could lose as much as 20% of its sales to the US, currently worth £1 billion - in the next 12 months.