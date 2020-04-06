Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Apr, 2020

PM moved to intensive care after coronavirus symptoms worsen

Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street

By Press Association
6th April 2020

By Patrick Daly, PA Political Correspondent

The Prime Minister has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street has confirmed.

Boris Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’ hospital in Westminster on Sunday after his coronavirus symptoms persisted for 10 days.

But, having been in hospital for tests and observation, his doctors advised that he be admitted to intensive care.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will “deputise where necessary”, a Number 10 spokesman said.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

It came just a few hours after Mr Raab told a press briefing that the PM remained in charge of the Government despite remaining under observation.

The Conservative Party leader is understood to be conscious and has been moved to the ICU at about 7pm as a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery.

At a press conference less than two hours before the decision was made, Mr Raab told a press briefing that the PM remained in charge of the Government despite remaining under observation.

