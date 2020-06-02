Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

P&O Cruises extends suspension of sailings until mid-October

By Press Association
2nd June 2020

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

P&O Cruises has extended the suspension of sailings until mid-October as it seeks approval for enhanced safety and hygiene measures.

The UK’s biggest cruise line had previously cancelled trips up to the end of July.

It announced that it has paused its operations until at least October 15 as it is working with public health bodies “to approve further enhancement of the company’s already stringent health and safety protocols”.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “As a business, our operational focus is not ‘when can we resume sailing?’ but is instead ‘how can we develop a comprehensive restart protocol that will keep everyone on board, our crew and guests, safe and well and still give our guests an amazing holiday?’.”

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

UK/Spain News

Imported novel coronavirus cases return to Spain despite border closure

Sat 30th May, 2020

Local News

Fatal collision occurred outside BGTW, CM tells Parliament, voicing 'grave concern' for officers involved

Mon 1st Jun, 2020

Local News

Police break up nighttime gathering of over 300 people in Little Bay

Sat 23rd May, 2020

Local News

Four frontier workers among latest positive cases detected in Gibraltar

Tue 26th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Air bridges between UK and low-risk countries could be introduced at end of June

2nd June 2020

UK/Spain News
Puffins return to Farne Islands for breeding season

2nd June 2020

UK/Spain News
Immediate compensation payments to Troubles victims ‘moral imperative’

2nd June 2020

UK/Spain News
Johnson facing Tory revolt over plans to end remote voting in Parliament

2nd June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020