Poetry Competition 2023

School Years 6-7 Highly Commended

“The Quarry” by Maleah Marie Akuma



My happy place is The Quarry

Playing in the sun.

Jumping off the pier

Having lots of fun.



My favourite place is The Quarry

Swimming in the sea,

In the ice cold water

Try to catch me.



My happy place is The Quarry

My favourite place to be.

Diving in the pool

Feeling fresh and free.



My favourite place is The Quarry

Building castles in the sand.

Playing with my sister

Getting a sun tan.



My happy place is The Quarry

It's nearly time for tea.

I hear a whistle blowing

The milhoja is waiting for me.



Judge Charlie Durante’s Comments:

“Maleah Marie Akuma with The Quarry. This is a charming celebration of the many delights found in Camp Bay during the summer months. Each stanza starts with one of two lines: ‘My happy place is the Quarry’ and ‘My favourite place is the Quarry.’ This makes the poem a hymn to the speaker’s favourite beach. The poet embraces all the activities we associate with a beach: swimming, diving, building sandcastles, having tea with a ‘milhoja,’ playing football, eating ‘pinchitos’. The speaker ends up exhausted and yearning for bed. Simple, but very attractive and full of oomph.”

School Years 4-5 Winner

“Mischievous Max” by Ashton John Lewis



In Gibraltar, a funny place,

Lived a pet with a furry face.

A monkey named Max, so full of glee,

Swinging from trees, wild and free.



With a tail that curled and eyes so bright,

He caused quite a hilarious sight.

In Gibraltar's rock, he made his abode,

A mischievous monkey, on freedom he rode.



Max would steal hats from tourist heads,

And dance on the rooftops, it's been said.

With a mischievous grin and a playful chime,

He'd munch on bananas, a pastime sublime.



Tourists chuckled, tried to chase him away,

But Max was determined to laugh and play.

In Gibraltar's streets, he was a star,

The funniest pet by near and far.



So, if you visit this rock by the sea,

Look out for Max, as happy as can be.

In Gibraltar's heart, where laughter's the law,

Max the monkey will leave you in awe!



Judge Charlie Durante’s Comments:

“Ashton John Lewis with Mischievous Max. The macaques are a great tourist attraction; they have also become emblematic of Gibraltar. However, they can be too playful and sometimes even dangerous. Our Max is a typical macaque: swinging from tree to tree; dancing on rooftops and munching bananas. But he also grabs unsuspecting people’s possessions and can behave outrageously. Ashton’s poem concentrates on Max’s love of fun and playfulness. This is a kind view of our monkeys, but we must bear in mind they are still wild animals and can pose a threat to human beings. A chatty, relaxed, entertaining poem which paints an attractive picture of our macaques.”

School Years 4-5 Runner-Up

“The lonely kid in my street” by Harriet Caulfield



The boy in my street likes eating

Ice cream in the sun.

He finds playing fun

He may be different then,

You and I.But everyone

Deserves a chance

To shine.

If you need a friend

You count on me

To the end.

We could change the

World.

If you have a

Heart you will do your

Part.

Friends are make your life better.

If your angry or sad

Your friends your will make you glad

Will always make you glad.



Judge Charlie Durante’s Comments:

“Harriet Caulfield with The lonely kid in my street. A short poem about a child who is different from others, but who deserves a chance to shine. The speaker reassures the ‘lonely kid’ that he will always be there for him. He also offers him his friendship unconditionally and claims that together they ‘could change the world.’ Friends cheer you up and make your life much more bearable. This trust in the important role friends play in our lives is encouraging and comforting."