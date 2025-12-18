Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Dec, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Poetry Competition 2025

By Guest Contributor
18th December 2025

School Years 4-5 Category Highly Commended

“Honey the Bunny”
By Amelia Gordon

Honey the bunny, so fluffy and sweet,
Hops through the meadow on tiny soft feet.
Her fur is like sunshine, all golden and bright,
She nibbles on carrots from morning till night.
She wiggles her nose when she’s happy or glad,
And cuddles up close when I’m feeling real sad.
Oh, Honey, my bunny, you’re my bestest friend,
We’ll play in the grass till the day’s very end!

School Years 4-5 – Highly Commended – Judges Comment
“Honey the Bunny”

A warm and affectionate poem that paints a joyful portrait of a beloved pet bunny. The poet uses gentle rhyme and soft, comforting imagery,“fluffy and sweet,” “golden and bright”, to create a cheerful mood. Small details like nose-wiggling and cuddles bring Honey the Bunny to life! This is a charming poem full of love with a great grasp of rhyme and rhythm.

School Years 6-7 Category Winner

“The Name of War”
By Mattew Scott

The sight of blood, filling my eyes,
The hailing ashes, and endless slashes,
The piling corpses, and painful goodbyes,
All in the name of war.

The ringing gunfire, endless screams,
The death by wire, the hopeless dreams,
All in the name of war.

The metallic taste, between my lips,
The smell of death, the burning flesh,
A strangled cry, a final breath,
All in the name of war.

The reek of corpses, the endless forces,
They remain, in my brain,
This infernal game…
Was it worth the pain?
Or was it all in vain?

School Years 6-7 - Winner – Judges Comment
“The Name of War”

This poem is full of effective imagery that works well to convey the detailed horror experienced on the battlefield. The young poet makes great use of sensory language from sight to sound to taste to smell; all this builds a harrowing picture of the experience of the first person. Narrator. An immediate and visceral take on a moment of conflict. The title is echoed in the refrain at the end of each stanza and finally questioned in the last line of the poem: Is it worth it?

Most Read

Brexit

Negotiators complete work on treaty text, European Commission confirms

Wed 17th Dec, 2025

Local News

New documentary explores Gibraltar’s underground tunnel network

Wed 17th Dec, 2025

Local News

Residential parking temporarily suspended over festive period

Wed 17th Dec, 2025

UK/Spain News

Foreign Secretary quizzed in Commons on McGrail Inquiry report 

Tue 16th Dec, 2025

Local News

Bishop Azzopardi shares message of hope as hampers prepared for distribution

Wed 17th Dec, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th December 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Candlelight Carols on Strings

18th December 2025

Features
Designers reflect on creating Bishop Azzopardi’s robes for key episcopal milestones

17th December 2025

Features
Linares part of La Linea art project ‘Light in the Streets’

17th December 2025

Features
THE TICKING TIME BOMB: How Social Media Impacts a Neurodiverse Society

17th December 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025