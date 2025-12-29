Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 29th Dec, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Poetry Competition 2025

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
29th December 2025

School Years 6-7 Category Runner Up

A Night Where Dreams Belong
By Ella Jarvis

I sit below the shimmering sky,
Gazing up to the stars, a quivering light,
The milky way stirring above the autumn night,
Clouds moving at low speed, taking flight.

I feel the soft grass beneath me,
The breeze is light, the moonlight bright,
The crickets and insects squeak in delight
As fireflies dance into the night.

My thoughts wander like mist as my weary eyelids sink,
The stars hum a silent song; a quiet place where heart belong.
The night feels gentle, calm and strong,
I drift off to where dreams belong.

My eyelids lift to the sunrise,
As colours dance across the sky in streaks,
The chill of dawn nips at my rosy cheeks,
A brand-new day begins and hope still speaks.

School Years 6-7 – Runner Up – Judges Comment

A Night Where Dreams Belong

A melodic account of an autumn night where the surroundings are described effectively to build a tranquil picture. Nature’s beauty is translated through images, textures and sound as the speaker drifts off to sleep. A new day brings hope, personified at the end in dance, touch and speech.

Most Read

Brexit

Picardo tells Tory Brexiteers they are ‘wrong’ on Gibraltar treaty

Fri 19th Dec, 2025

Local News

CM attempted ‘grossly improper’ interference in police investigation, McGrail Inquiry report says

Tue 23rd Dec, 2025

Local News

New documentary explores Gibraltar’s underground tunnel network

Wed 17th Dec, 2025

Brexit

Negotiators complete work on treaty text, European Commission confirms

Wed 17th Dec, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th December 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
GAMPA celebrates ten years

29th December 2025

Features
Listen to Him

23rd December 2025

Features
College gets into the festive spirit

23rd December 2025

Features
Do something to bring them joy

23rd December 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025