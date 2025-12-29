Poetry Competition 2025

School Years 6-7 Category Runner Up

A Night Where Dreams Belong

By Ella Jarvis

I sit below the shimmering sky,

Gazing up to the stars, a quivering light,

The milky way stirring above the autumn night,

Clouds moving at low speed, taking flight.

I feel the soft grass beneath me,

The breeze is light, the moonlight bright,

The crickets and insects squeak in delight

As fireflies dance into the night.

My thoughts wander like mist as my weary eyelids sink,

The stars hum a silent song; a quiet place where heart belong.

The night feels gentle, calm and strong,

I drift off to where dreams belong.

My eyelids lift to the sunrise,

As colours dance across the sky in streaks,

The chill of dawn nips at my rosy cheeks,

A brand-new day begins and hope still speaks.

A melodic account of an autumn night where the surroundings are described effectively to build a tranquil picture. Nature’s beauty is translated through images, textures and sound as the speaker drifts off to sleep. A new day brings hope, personified at the end in dance, touch and speech.