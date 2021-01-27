Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Police and Customs board cargo ship in bay

By Chronicle Staff
27th January 2021

Police and Customs were searching a cargo ship anchored in the Bay of Gibraltar on Wednesday night.

The vessel had arrived from the Colombian port of Ciénaga, according to commercial ship tracking websites, and was anchored off the Detached Mole when it was boarded by officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police and HM Customs.

“I can confirm that RGP and Customs have been conducting a search on board the ship since 1600 but as this is ongoing, I can’t say anything more,” a police spokesman told the Chronicle at 8.30pm on Wednesday night.

MORE AS WE HAVE IT

Most Read

Local News

Covid cases decrease and vaccinations continue, but two more deaths confirmed

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Local News

UK Govt legislates to fast-track Gib-bound food shipments

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Local News

Devil’s Tongue project back before DPC

Wed 27th Jan, 2021

Local News

Another four deaths as Gibraltar 'loses its most valued generation'

Tue 26th Jan, 2021

Local News

‘Devastating’ weekend as Gibraltar loses 13 people in two days to Covid-19

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt delays schools re-opening until February 22

27th January 2021

Local News
GSD calls for clarification on vaccine priority list

27th January 2021

Local News
No link between recent deaths and vaccine, Govt says

27th January 2021

Local News
Death toll rises to 70 as many set to receive second dose of vaccine

27th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021