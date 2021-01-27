Police and Customs board cargo ship in bay

Police and Customs were searching a cargo ship anchored in the Bay of Gibraltar on Wednesday night.

The vessel had arrived from the Colombian port of Ciénaga, according to commercial ship tracking websites, and was anchored off the Detached Mole when it was boarded by officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police and HM Customs.

“I can confirm that RGP and Customs have been conducting a search on board the ship since 1600 but as this is ongoing, I can’t say anything more,” a police spokesman told the Chronicle at 8.30pm on Wednesday night.

MORE AS WE HAVE IT