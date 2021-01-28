Police and Customs seize cocaine worth £2m from hull of cargo ship

Police and customs seized 25 kilograms of cocaine worth around £2m from a “parasite device” attached to the hull of a cargo ship that arrived in Gibraltar from Colombia.

The ship was boarded while anchored off the Detached Mole yesterday afternoon and was searched by detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police Crime & Protective Services Division, led by the RGP Drug Squad, and supported by the RGP and HM Custom’s Marine Units.

Crime Scene Investigators found the device to contain individually wrapped packages containing cocaine, weighing around 25 kilograms, with an approximate street value of between £1.5m and £2m.

Upon completion of police interviews and searches conducted with the assistance of HM Customs Dog Section, the vessel was allowed to proceed on its journey late yesterday evening.

“The RGP is proud to continue to be part of the global fight against drugs,” said police Commissioner Richard Ullger.

“This is a great result and will dent the efforts of organised crime groups to profit from the misery of others.”

“This has been an excellent collaboration with external partners.”