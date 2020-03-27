Police and Customs spot checks enforce lockdown rules

As the Covid-19 lockdown continues this week on the Rock, various sectors of Gibraltar’s law enforcement agencies are working together to enforce the new ‘Stay At Home’ emergency legislation.

During this period of time, movement outside of a person’s home is permitted but only for necessary journeys such as travelling to work, going to a food shop or pharmacy, to assist an elderly relative or to exercise their pet as well as themselves.

On Thursday morning, officers from both the Royal Gibraltar Police and HM Customs were stopping all cars entering the Sundial Roundabout from Winston Churchill Avenue, the car occupants being asked what was the purpose of their journey.

The objective of this operation is to “enforce the law”, the RGP told the Chronicle.

The RGP aim to engage with the public and advise them of the laws and restrictions should they not already be aware during these “difficult and challenging times” and in addition to “safeguard the community”.

While the task can be challenging at time the RGP confirmed, “the public are assisting and helping” the officers when approached.

