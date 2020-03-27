Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Police and Customs spot checks enforce lockdown rules

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
27th March 2020

As the Covid-19 lockdown continues this week on the Rock, various sectors of Gibraltar’s law enforcement agencies are working together to enforce the new ‘Stay At Home’ emergency legislation.

During this period of time, movement outside of a person’s home is permitted but only for necessary journeys such as travelling to work, going to a food shop or pharmacy, to assist an elderly relative or to exercise their pet as well as themselves.

On Thursday morning, officers from both the Royal Gibraltar Police and HM Customs were stopping all cars entering the Sundial Roundabout from Winston Churchill Avenue, the car occupants being asked what was the purpose of their journey.

The objective of this operation is to “enforce the law”, the RGP told the Chronicle.

The RGP aim to engage with the public and advise them of the laws and restrictions should they not already be aware during these “difficult and challenging times” and in addition to “safeguard the community”.

While the task can be challenging at time the RGP confirmed, “the public are assisting and helping” the officers when approached.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Our reporters are working round-the-clock to bring you the latest news on Gibraltar and the Covid-19 crisis. All our coverage on this critical issue is available free outside the paywall. If you find it useful, please help us reach more people by sharing our journalism. And if you want to support our work further, please consider subscribing to the digital version of our daily newspaper and all our premium online content. You can subscribe via our website or for iOS devices via the iTunes store. Thank you.

Most Read

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet announces further flight cancellations

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Local News

UK nurses flown to Gib to bolster GHA resources, army to assist with logistics

Sun 22nd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gib passengers homeward bound after Malaga tarmac drama

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Hospital cleaner charged with theft

27th March 2020

Local News
Nazareth House kitchen moves location but stays open for heartening meals

27th March 2020

Local News
Virus crisis leaves Gibraltarian stranded in Washington

27th March 2020

Local News
GHA to assess spread of coronavirus in Gibraltar

27th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020