Police arrest four over Top of the Rock break-in

Police investigating a break-in at the Top of the Rock Cable Car Station have arrested a local man and three juveniles.

The four are suspected of breaking into the premises during the early hours of Sunday morning, smashing a strengthened-glass door and causing extensive damage inside the cafe and souvenir shop.

Video of the aftermath of the incident has been circulated widely on social media.

The four are also suspected of forcing their way into the Mons Calpe Suite, where they are believed to have gained access to a safe and allegedly stole approximately £1000 in mixed denominations.

During the course of yesterday, officers executed a number of search warrants at various residences and recovered property linked to the burglaries.

They arrested 20-year old Jamil Medhurst and the three juveniles, two aged 15 and one aged 14.

All four were interviewed under caution and have been jointly charged with two counts of burglary.

They have all been detained in police custody pending their appearance before the Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Police are currently looking for a fifth individual in connection with the investigation.