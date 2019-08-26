Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 26th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Police arrest four over Top of the Rock break-in

David Parody

By Chronicle Staff
26th August 2019

Police investigating a break-in at the Top of the Rock Cable Car Station have arrested a local man and three juveniles.

The four are suspected of breaking into the premises during the early hours of Sunday morning, smashing a strengthened-glass door and causing extensive damage inside the cafe and souvenir shop.

Video of the aftermath of the incident has been circulated widely on social media.

The four are also suspected of forcing their way into the Mons Calpe Suite, where they are believed to have gained access to a safe and allegedly stole approximately £1000 in mixed denominations.

During the course of yesterday, officers executed a number of search warrants at various residences and recovered property linked to the burglaries.

They arrested 20-year old Jamil Medhurst and the three juveniles, two aged 15 and one aged 14.

All four were interviewed under caution and have been jointly charged with two counts of burglary.

They have all been detained in police custody pending their appearance before the Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Police are currently looking for a fifth individual in connection with the investigation.

Most Read

Local News

Police arrest four over Top of the Rock break-in

Mon 26th Aug, 2019

Local News

Police rescue two men with severe hypothermia in Strait of Gibraltar

Sun 25th Aug, 2019

Local News

Man convicted of child rape

Tue 20th Aug, 2019

Local News

Spanish rescue operation off east side of the Rock

Thu 22nd Aug, 2019

Local News

UEFA punishes Rangers for 'sectarian chants' during home match against Gibraltar's St Joseph's

Fri 23rd Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Police arrest four over Top of the Rock break-in

26th August 2019

Local News
Boy sustains cuts after tree topples in strong winds

26th August 2019

Local News
Police rescue two men with severe hypothermia in Strait of Gibraltar

25th August 2019

Local News
Cargo ship suspected of drug smuggling released after search finds nothing

24th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019